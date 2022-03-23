Riyadh – Dallah Healthcare Company has achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 275 million in 2021, a 103.70% surge from SAR 135 million in 2020.

The company witnessed an annual hike of 59.71% to SAR 2.10 billion in revenue, compared to SAR 1.31 billion in 2020, according to the financial results on Tuesday.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 2.87 in 2021 from SAR 1.53 in 2020.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Dallah Healthcare reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 191.40 million, higher by 139.25% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 80 million.

