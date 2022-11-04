Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the requests of Ala Kaifak Company, Anoosh Trading Company, and Bena Steel Industries Company to trade their shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Ala Kaifak and Anoosh Trading plan to list 20% of their share capital, equivalent to 1.50 million shares and 800,000 shares, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bena Steel Industries intends to offer 600,000 shares, accounting for 12% of its share capital.

The three approvals were issued on 2 November 2022, according to bourse disclosures.

