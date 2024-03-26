Cenomi Centers, Saudi Arabia’s largest owner, operator and developer of shopping malls and complexes, posted a 49% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in full-year (FY) net profit to 1.50 billion riyals ($400 million), which included SAR370 million net fair valuation gains on investment properties.

The results were driven by the growth in net rental revenue, income on the sale of non-core investment property as well as a net fair-value gain on investment properties, the company, also known as Arabian Centres Co. said in a statement on Tuesday.

The net profit easily beat analysts’ mean estimate of the SAR 1.04 billion, according to LSEG data.

Revenue was up 2% to SAR 2.25 billion.

Cenomi has a portfolio of six new projects including three flagship and three lifestyle centers. The company is on track to open at least one new mall per year over the next four years.

During the year, Cenomi Centers sold Sahara Plaza in Riyadh for SAR200 million, marking the fourth sale in its SAR 2 billion non-core asset disposal program.

Dividend

Cenomi, which has committed to pay SAR0.375 per share per quarter for one year from Q2 of 2024, said it will consider paying additional dividend based on its performance.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

