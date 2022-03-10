Saudi’s BATIC Investments & Logistics Company (BATIC) is considering acquiring all shares of Afkar Logistics Company, the company announced today.

BATIC said in a bourse filing that it had signed an MOU with Afkar, a company providing last mile delivery services, through its subsidiary Mubarrad, which provides B2B first mile services.

The statement said the acquisition aligns with Vision 2030’s National Industrial Development and Logistics programme, as well as raising the volume of the company’s local investments.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com