Saudi Arabia's Almunajem Foods, which recently listed its shares on the local bourse, saw its 2021 net profit decline by 27.8 percent.

Net profit for the year reached 166 million riyals ($44.2 million), compared to 230 million riyals in 2020, the

company told the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Monday.

Almunajem is one of the kingdom's largest food companies specialising in frozen, chilled and dry foodstuff. It started trading on Tadawul last December.

The company said it recorded "lower contribution from retail channel" in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Its gross profit fell 9.6 percent to 441 million riyals, while net revenues rose marginally by 1.5 percent to 2.6 billion riyals.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

