Saudi-based AlKhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has announced that its board of directors have approved distribution of cash dividends worth SR37.5 million ($9.9 million) to shareholders for the second half ended on December 31, 2021.

The eligibility of dividend is for only those shareholders at the close of trading on March 22, 2022 who are in the register of The Securities Depository Center Company at the end of the second trading day following the eligibility date, stated Al Khorayef in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The number of shares eligible for dividends have been put at 25 million.

The distribution of the will be through Banque Saudi Fransi by direct bank transfer to shareholders bank accounts linked to their portfolios, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).