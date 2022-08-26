Riyadh – Aldawaa Medical Services Company witnessed a 27.32% jump in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 167.78 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, versus SAR 131.77 million in H1-21.

Revenues amounted to SAR 2.60 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2022, an annual increase of 5.19% from SAR 2.47 billion, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 1.97 in H1-22 from SAR 1.55 in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the net profits after Zakat and tax enlarged by 52.39% to SAR 80.67 million, compared to SAR 52.93 million in Q2-21.

The Q2-22 revenues went up by 3.43% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.31 billion from SAR 1.26 billion.

In a separate bourse filing, Aldawaa Medical Services announced an interim cash dividend distribution of SAR 1.25 per share, representing 12.50% of the share nominal value, for H1-22.

The company will disburse SAR 106.25 million for 85 million eligible shares. Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates will be on 5 and 20 September, respectively.

During the January-March 2022 period, the Saudi listed firm registered net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 87.10 million, higher by 10.49% YoY than SAR 78.83 million.

