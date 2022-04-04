Riyadh – Al Jouf Cement Company and National Agricultural Development Company (Nadec) have announced their accumulated losses as of the end of 2021.

Al Jouf Cement has incurred SAR 343 million in accumulated losses, driven by studies that were conducted to measure the decline in the value of assets and spare parts and the adjustments made on the balance of retained earnings, according to bourse filings on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Nadec logged accumulated losses of SAR 30.11 million representing 2.96% of the company's paid-up capital.

