Riyadh – Al Hammadi Holding, formerly known as Al Hammadi Company for Development and Investment, has announced a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.30 per share for the third quarter (Q3) of 2022.

Al Hammadi will disburse a total of SAR 48 million, representing 3% of the capital, for 160 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

The eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be on 18 and 27 September, respectively.

Last June, the firm distributed SAR 0.40 per share as a Q2-22 dividend for 120 million eligible shares.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the Saudi listed company posted a 67.54% year-on-year (YoY) hike in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 127.06 million, compared to SAR 75.84 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).