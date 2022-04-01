Riyadh – Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company’s net losses after Zakat and tax enlarged by 92.30% to SAR 47.75 million in 2021, compared to SAR 24.83 million in 2020.

The revenues reached SAR 641.52 million last year, a 37.63% year-on-year (YoY) rise from SAR 466.09 million, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.

Moreover, the loss per share stood at SAR 0.59 last year, versus SAR 0.31 in 2020.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, the company reported net losses after Zakat and tax of SAR 10.59 million, a 12.6% YoY decline from SAR 12.12 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).