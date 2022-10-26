Riyadh - Yanbu Cement Company generated net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 156.24 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, up 4.38% from SAR 149.69 million in 9M-21.

Revenues edged down by 0.13% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 741.90 million in January-September 2022, compared to SAR 742.87 million, according to the consolidated interim financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 0.98 in 9M-22 from SAR 0.95 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the Saudi listed firm posted a 90.30% YoY hike in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 69.27 million from SAR 36.40 million.

Revenues enlarged by 26.14% YoY to SAR 262.10 million in Q3-22 from SAR 207.78 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 net profits after Zakat and tax widened by 44.19% from SAR 48.04 million in Q2-22, whereas the revenues increased by 10.05% from SAR 238.17 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the net profits after Zakat and tax of Yanbu Cement reached SAR 86.97 million, an annual drop of 24.52% from SAR 115.23 million.

Last June, the company disbursed cash dividends worth SAR 118.12 million for H1-22.

