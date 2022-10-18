Riyadh – Yamama Cement Company achieved net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 221.64 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, higher by 28.47% than SAR 172.52 million in 9M-21.

The firm posted revenues worth SAR 684.23 million in the January-September 2022 period, up 23.62% from SAR 553.50 million during the same period a year earlier, according to initial income statements.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 1.09 in 9M-22 from SAR 0.85 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, Yamama Cement recorded a 153.52% year-on-year (YoY) hike in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 101.33 million from SAR 39.97 million.

Revenues widened by 48.46% to SAR 253.37 million during July-September 2022, versus SAR 170.66 million in the year-ago period.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 net profits after Zakat and tax went up by 11.73% from SAR 90.69 million in Q2-22, while the revenues soared by 21.07% from SAR 209.28 million.

During the January-June 2022 period, the company’s net profits after Zakat and tax retreated by 9.23% YoY to SAR 120.31 million from SAR 132.55 million.

