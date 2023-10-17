Saudi-based water treatment firm Miahona intends to launch an initial public offering (IPO) next year on the kingdom’s local bourse, Bloomberg reported.

Miahona, wholly owned by Vision Invest, has held talks with advisers on the potential listing, the report said, citing informed sources.

Himmah Capital is advising Miahona on its floatation, the report added.

Miahona provides wastewater treatment and urban water management services, according to its website.

Vision Invest has more than $50 billion of assets under management across infrastructure projects and services companies, Bloomberg reported.

