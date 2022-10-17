Riyadh – Saudi Top for Trading Company intends to offer 880,000 ordinary shares, representing 22% of its total share volume, on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The final offering price will be determined before the book-building period, which will take place from 27 November until 1 December 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, Watheeq Capital acts as the financial advisor for the potential offering.

Tadawul had passed the company’s request to trade on Nomu on 30 May 2022, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval on 26 September this year.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).