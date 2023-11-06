Riyadh – Taiba Investments Company registered net profits after Zakat and tax amounting to SAR 143.51 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, an annual leap of 46.99% from SAR 97.63 million.

Revenues hiked by 59.27% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 360.51 million in 9M-23 from SAR 226.35 million, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.89 as of 30 September 2023, compared to SAR 0.61 in the year-ago period.

Financial Results for Q3-23

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the company achieved a 25.94% surge in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 53.89 million, versus SAR 42.79 million in Q3-22.

Taiba Investments posted revenues amounting to SAR 118.44 million during July-September 2023, higher by 30.34% YoY than SAR 90.87 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 net profits widened by 95.54% from SAR 27.56 million in Q2-23, while the revenues declined by 9.71% from SAR 131.18 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

