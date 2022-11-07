Riyadh - Taiba Investments Company swung to net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 97.63 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, versus net losses of SAR 53.17 million in 9M-21.

Revenues enlarged by 136.37% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 226.35 million in the January-September 2022 period, compared to SAR 95.76 million, according to the interim income statements.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.61 during 9M-22, against a loss per share of SAR 0.33 in the year-ago period.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the company also turned profitable at SAR 42.79 million, compared to net losses of SAR 38.38 million in Q3-21.

The revenues hiked by 203.61% YoY to SAR 90.87 million in Q3-22 from SAR 29.93 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 gains jumped by 24.06% from SAR 34.49 million in Q2-22, while the revenues surged by 11.95% from SAR 81.17 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, Taiba Investments shifted to net profits worth SAR 54.84 million, against net losses of SAR 14.79 million in the January-June 2021 period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).