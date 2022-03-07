Riyadh – Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 587.70 million in 2021, up 17.41% from SAR 500.52 million a year earlier.

The company's revenues increased by 8% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.16 billion last year, compared to SAR 1.07 billion, the financial results showed on Sunday.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 4.90 in 2021, against SAR 4.17 in the prior year.

Saudi Tadawul Group's board recommended, on 5 March, a cash dividend of SAR 3 per share for 2021.

The company would pay SAR 360 million, representing 30% of the capital, for a total of 120 million eligible shares.

The listed firm will announce the eligibility and distribution dates at a later time.

It is worth noting that Saudi Tadawul Group began the listing and trading of its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on 8 December 2021.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).