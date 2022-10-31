Riyadh – Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company posted net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 367.40 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, an annual drop of 23.01% from SAR 477.20 million.

The firm generated SAR 849.20 million in revenue during 9M-22, down 6.53% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 908.50 million, according to the initial income statements.

During January-September 2022, the earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 3.06, lower than SAR 3.98 in the year-ago period.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the Saudi company registered SAR 89.10 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, a 22.66% YoY decline from SAR 115.20 million.

Revenues decreased by 2.06% to SAR 257.20 million in Q3-22 from SAR 262.60 million in Q3-21.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 net profits after Zakat and tax retreated by 35.29% from SAR 137.70 million in Q2-22, while the revenues plummeted by 13.72% from SAR 298.10 million.

In 6M-22, Saudi Tadawul Group posted a 23.12% YoY plunge in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 278.30 million from SAR 362 million.

