Riyadh - The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) has stated that the Eid Al Fitr holiday, which is called the Feast of Sacrifice, will begin on Thursday, 22 June 2023.

Trading operations will be suspended at the end of Thursday’s trading day and will resume following the holiday on Sunday, 2 July, according to a bourse statement.

In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th of Dhu Al Hijjah and lasts for four days. As for the Gregorian calendar, the dates vary on an annual basis, shifting around 11 days earlier each year.

It is worth noting that Eid Al Adha and Eid al-Fitr are the two main holidays celebrated in Islam.

