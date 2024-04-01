Riyadh – Tabuk Cement Company generated SAR 19.74 million in net profit during 2023, an annual drop of 5.87% from SAR 20.97 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) went down to SAR 0.22 last year from SAR 0.23 in 2022, according to the annual financial results.

The revenues amounted to SAR 265.08 million as of 31 December 2023, down 10.91% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 297.55 million.

In the January-September 2023 period, Tabuk Cement posted a 648.74% YoY leap in net profit to SAR 25.16 million, compared to SAR 3.36 million.

