RIYADH — The Saudi Stock Market's general index (TASI) exceeded the 12,500-point mark on Sunday, achieving its highest level since August 2020.



This surge was primarily fueled by the momentum of financial results disclosures, most of which met expectations.



The index had closed the previous week at 11,796.63 points, marking a monthly gain of approximately 5.8%.



Al Jazeera Capital had noted in a memo a few days earlier that the TASI is on an upward trajectory.



It said that TASI was heading towards further positivity as it approaches the 12,500-point level, driven by financial outcomes that exceeded investor expectations.

