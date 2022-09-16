RIYADH — Saudi Stock Exchange's main index ended trading lower on Thursday, losing 63.73 points to close at 11,829.54 points.

The total value of the trading reported was SR7 billion, while the toll of shares traded was 162 million, divided into over 280,000 deals.



The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day gaining 72.47 points, to close at 20,924.05 points, with a valuation of SR25.5 million and an overall tally of more than 470,000 stocks traded and divided into as many as 2,823 deals.

