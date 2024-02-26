Riyadh – Saudi Steel Pipe Company witnessed 301.85% higher net profits at SAR 217 million in 2023, versus SAR 54 million in the January-December 2022 period.

Revenues hiked by 78.47% to SAR 1.33 billion last year from SAR 748 million in 2022, according to the annual consolidated financials.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 3.42 in 2023, up year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.07.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the company’s profits after Zakat and tax enlarged by 205.87% YoY to SAR 131.74 million from SAR 43.07 million.

The EPS grew to SAR 2.29 in 9M-23 from SAR 0.85 a year earlier, while the revenues climbed by 40.80% to SAR 845.74 million from SAR 600.68 million.

