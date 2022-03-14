RIYADH: Saudi developer Sumou Real Estate Co. saw over a 13-percent increase in profit in 2021 on the bank of higher sales.

With revenue up 6 percent, profits of the Nomu-listed firm soared to SR81 million, compared to SR71 million a year earlier, a bourse filing revealed.

A return on investment of SR31.7 million as well as the early settlement of outstanding loans have helped the company achieve improved results during the year.

Along with strong earnings, the company’s board proposed the distribution of SR0.5 per share in dividends for 2021.

