Riyadh – Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO) generated SAR 18.30 million in net profit after Zakat and tax during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, lower by 68.82% than SAR 58.70 million in 9M-21.

Revenues amounted to SAR 717 million in the January-September 2022 period, an annual drop of 2.28% from SAR 733.70 million, according to the initial financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 0.22 in 9M-22, versus SAR 0.72 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the company’s net profits after Zakat and tax hiked by 269.23% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 14.40 million, compared to SAR 3.90 million.

The revenues enlarged by 16.88% YoY to SAR 261 million in Q3-22 from SAR 223.30 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 net profits after Zakat and tax surged by 364.52% from SAR 3.10 million in Q2-22, whereas the revenues increased by 7.23% from SAR 243.40 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the net profits after Zakat and tax of SISCO totalled SAR 3.90 million, down 92.87% from SAR 54.70 million in the year-ago period.

