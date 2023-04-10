Riyadh – The board of Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO) decided to pay out SAR 32.64 million as cash dividends for the second half (H2) of 2022, according to a bourse disclosure.

SISCO will disburse SAR 0.40 per share, equivalent to 4% of the share nominal value, for 81.60 million eligible shares

The eligibility and payment dates for H2-22 dividends will be 30 April and 16 May 2023, respectively.

Last year, the Saudi firm logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 36.70 million, lower by 36.61% than SAR 57.90 million in January-December 2021.

Revenues edged up by 0.85% to SAR 993.80 million in 2022 from SAR 985.40 million in 2021, while the earnings per share (EPS) declined to SAR 0.45 from SAR 0.71.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).