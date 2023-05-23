Riyadh: Seera Group Holding turned to net profits after Zakat and tax amounting to SAR 57 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, against net losses worth SAR 63 million in Q1-22.

The revenues hit SAR 794 million as of 31 March 2023, an annual surge of 61.05% from SAR 493 million, according to the initial income statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 0.19 in Q1-23, versus a loss per share of SAR 0.22 in Q1-22.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-23 net profits hiked by 83.87% from SAR 31 million in Q4-22, while the revenues widened by 23.29% from SAR 644 million.

Last year, the Saudi company incurred net losses after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 46 million, lower by 87.67% than SAR 373 million in 2021.

