Savola Group, the largest food products company in Saudi Arabia, said net profit for the third quarter of 2023 declined 10% to 147.36 million riyals ($39.28 million), compared to SAR 163.64 million a year ago.

The decrease was driven by lower profit share from associates, higher net finance cost, operating expenses, as well as an increase in zakat and income tax expenses.

Revenue for the quarter fell 10% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 6.35 billion due to a 10% decrease in revenues of the food processing segment due to lower crude edible oil prices, disposal of investment in Savola Morocco Company and temporary suspension of operations in Sudan due to the ongoing conflict.

The company’s nine-month 2023 profit rose 4% YoY to SAR 672.13 million on higher gross profit in food processing and retail segments.

Revenue slipped nearly 6% YoY to SAR 20.25 billion in the year to September period.

Total shareholder equity, excluding minority equity, fell 1% YoY to SAR 8.30 billion as of September 30, 2023.

