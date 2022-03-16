Riyadh – Sadr Logistics Company has registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 3.59 million in 2021, a year-on-year (YoY) jump of 39.60% from SAR 2.57 million.

The company’s revenues reached SAR 73.22 million in 2021, a leap of 34.90% from SAR 54.28 million in 2020, according to the income statements on Tuesday.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) declined to SAR 0.96 in 2021 from SAR 1.03 in 2020.

It is worth noting that in January, Sadr Logistics bought a land plot in the Industrial Gate City of Riyadh for SAR 27.19 million.

