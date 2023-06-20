The board of Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) recommended cash dividends amounting to SAR 95.99 million, equivalent to 30% of its capital, for the second half (H2) of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023.

SADAFCO will grant a dividend of SAR 3 per share for 31.99 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the payment date for the proposed dividends will be announced after the general assembly’s approval.

The board members of SADAFCO suggested the cash dividends during their meeting that was held on 19 June.

In January 2023, the listed company paid the same proposed amount as cash dividends for H1-22/23.

Earlier this month, SADAFCO announced a sales and export deal for its products in Oman, in a bid to expand its footprint within and outside Saudi Arabia.

