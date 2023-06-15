The board of directors of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has decided to distribute cash dividends for H1 2023 of 1.80 riyals per share ($0.48).

The total amount distributed will be SAR 5.4 billion, the petrochemicals giant said in a statement on Riyadh's Tadawul bourse on Thursday.

On April 2, 2023, the company distributed dividends of SAR 2 per share, translating to semi-annual dividend payments of SAR 6.00 billion.

SABIC reported a 90% slump in Q1 2023 net profit to SAR 0.66 billion due to lower product prices.

Citi Research said in a note following the Q1 results that the company has a resilient financial framework that protects "equity in the current weak margin environment, which has another 12 months to run".

