Saudi Arabian fertilizers maker SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co.'s Q3 2022 net profit nearly doubled to 2.33 billion riyals ($621.3 million) as the company sold more of its products for higher prices.

The net profit, however, missed analysts' mean estimate of SAR2.41 billion, according to data compiled by Refinitiv's Eikon.

Sales revenue came in at SAR4.4 billion, double the SAR2.2 billion in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory disclosure on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients, which was previously named Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Company, said since January 2022 it took over the marketing its products from Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) which added to selling and distribution expenses.

