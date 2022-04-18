Riyadh – The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Saudi British Bank (SABB) has approved a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 3.6% of the nominal value, for the second half (H2) of 2021.

The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 0.36 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 740 million, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

Hence, the total dividends distributed for 2021 increased to SAR 1.76 billion at SAR 0.86 per share.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, SABB registered SAR 3.2 billion in net profits, compared to net losses of SAR 4.17 billion in 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).