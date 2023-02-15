Riyadh – The board of Saudi British Bank (SABB) recommended on 14 February 2023 cash dividends after Zakat worth SAR 1.52 billion for the second half (H2) of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

SABB would pay out a dividend of SAR 0.74 per share, representing 7.40% of the share nominal value, for 2.05 billion eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the distribution date for the dividends will be announced at a later time.

In 2022, the Saudi lender generated SAR 4.87 billion net profits, higher by 52.15% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 3.20 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 2.37 as of 31 December 2022 from SAR 1.56 in 2021, while the clients’ deposits jumped by 14.73% to SAR 214.27 billion from SAR 186.76 billion.

