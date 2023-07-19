Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank reported a Q2 2023 net profit of 1.98 billion riyals ($528 million), 23% higher year-on-year (YoY) as total operating income rose on the back of higher net income from special commissions.

However, the net profit fell short of analysts’ mean estimate of SAR2.11 billion, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the bank's profit was nearly 2% lower, Riyad Bank said in a statement on the Tadawul bourse on Wednesday morning.

Impairment charges were 45% higher at SAR 512 million.

For H1, net profit was 26% higher YoY at SAR 4 billion.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

