Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank posted its Q1 2023 net profit at 2.02 billion riyals ($539 million), 30% higher compared with the SAR 1.55 billion reported in the year-ago period as higher operating incomes partially offset higher expenses.

The result was slightly below analysts’ mean profit estimates of SAR2.05 billion for Q1, as compiled by data provider Refinitiv.

On a sequential quarter basis too Q1 profit slipped slightly compared to SAR 2.03 billion, the lender said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Tuesday.

Total provisions for expected credit losses nearly trebled to SAR624 million.

Net income from special commissions, financing and investments rose 45% to SAR3.09 billion.

Earnings per share for the quarter came in at SAR0.65 versus SAR0.51 in the year-ago period.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

