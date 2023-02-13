Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank posted a full-year net profit of 7.02 billion riyals ($1.88 billion) in 2022, nearly 17% higher compared with the SAR 6.03 billion reported in the previous year.

Earnings per share for the year came in at SAR2.32 versus SAR2 in 2021.

In a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Monday, the bank said the net profit increase was mainly due to a growth in total operating income, partly offset by a 50% rise in provisions to SAR 1.28 billion.

Net income from special commissions, financing and investments rose 21% to SAR10 billion.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com