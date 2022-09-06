Saudi Arabian supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding has confirmed that its CEO has stepped down due to personal reasons.

The resignation of Ahmad Abdulrazzag BinDawood took effect on Sunday, September 4, according to a disclosure on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Tuesday.

BinDawood, which has more than 10,000 workers in its payroll, has yet to confirm the new CEO.

"The company will announce in due course any developments regarding the appointment or assignment of a new CEO," the statement said.

The company's portfolio includes 80 hypermarkets and supermarkets spread across Saudi Arabia, including the cities of Makkah, Medina, Jeddah, Riyadh, Khobar and Dammam, among many others.

BinDawood's net profit for the first half of the year fell by 31.4% to SAR107.8 million ($28.7 million).

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

