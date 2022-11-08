Saudi Arabian supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding posted net losses in the third quarter of the year despite an increase in revenue due to lower gross margin and higher operating expenses.

Net losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 reached SAR48 million ($12.7 million), compared to a net profit of SAR70.2 million in the same period last year.

Sales/revenue for the quarter still rose 9.72% to SAR1.18 billion, driven by higher sales across BinDawood outlets.

“[Third-quarter revenue grew] as a result of the company’s continued marketing and promotions activity,” BinDawood said.

The company’s overseas subsidiary, Ykone, which is a Paris-based marketing agency, also contributed to revenue growth.

“Increase in BinDawood stores’ revenue was witnessed across the full [portfolio of stores] and not just confined to the stores serving the pilgrims,” the retailer said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

The company has a portfolio of 78 stores spread across several major cities in Saudi Arabia as of 2021.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com