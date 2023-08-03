Riyadh – Saudi Research and Media Group registered SAR 302.60 million in net profit after Zakat and tax during the first half (H1) of 2023, marking a 7.61% growth from SAR 281.20 million in H1-22.

In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2023, the revenues amounted to SAR 1.85 billion, up 9.79% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.69 billion, according to the interim financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 3.78 in H1-23, versus SAR 3.52 in H1-22.

Financial Results for Q2-23

The firm posted 7.65% higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 181.60 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, versus SAR 168.70 million in Q2-22.

Revenues were valued at SAR 974.90 million in the April-June 2023 period, an annual surge of 7.46% from SAR 907.20 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-23 profits hiked by 50.08% from SAR 121 million as of 31 March 2023, while the revenues increased by 10.21% from SAR 884.60 million.

