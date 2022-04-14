Saudi Reinsurance Company’s plan to increase its capital via a rights issue is credit positive because it will help the company strengthen its market position in the Middle East, ratings agency Moody’s said.

The reinsurer, which is listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), announced last week its plans for an increase in capital of up to 445.5 million riyals ($119 million). The move is expected to boost Saudi Re’s capital base and support its expansion strategy.

The planned capital raise will initially result in “slightly lower” return on capital, but it will also provide additional capacity to support the growth of the insurance market in Saudi Arabia and further international expansion opportunities, Moody’s said.

The company is active in around 40 markets, including the Middle East, Asia and Africa. It is one of the region’s largest reinsurers, with premiums of 1.1 billion riyals ($0.3 billion) in 2021 and premium growth rates of 19.3 percent and approximately 18 percent in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Saudi Re’s gross underwriting leverage (GUL) metric has recently deteriorated, but its capital adequacy remains strong, providing the company with “good flexibility to withstand potential stress scenarios”, Moody’s noted.

“The planned capital raise will further strengthen capital adequacy and provide support for several years of additional business growth,” the agency said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com