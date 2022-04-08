The board of directors of Saudi Reinsurance Co. (Saudi Re) has recommended to increase the company's capital through a rights issue.

The 445.5 million riyals ($118.7 million) rights issue will increase the capital from 891 million riyals to 1.336 billion riyals. Accordingly, the number of shares will increase from 89.1 million to 133.65 million, the Saudi Tadawul listed company said.

The move aims to strengthen Saudi Re's capital base and support its future expansion activities, it added.

