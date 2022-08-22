Saudi Reinsurance Company “Saudi Re” announced its financial results for the first half of the current financial year 2022 with improved operating results by 8 percent compared to the previous year registering SR 24 million.



The Company recorded gross written premium (GWP) of SR 920 million riyals compared with SR 955 million in the similar period of the previous year. This was propelled by a staggering growth in the second quarter with a rate of 166 percent recording a GWP of SR 321 million.



The systemic volatility caused by increase interest rates and foreign currency fluctuations, affected the bottom line and resulted in a decline in net profit before zakat by 62 percent recording SR 14 million for the first half of 2022.



Commenting on the first half results, Saudi Re MD & CEO, Fahad Al-Hesni noted that Saudi Re has maintained a well-balanced underwriting portfolio with 52 percent international business, while keeping focus on risk selection which reflected positively on the underwriting performance. He further highlighted the strong growth of Saudi Re’s recent product, the inherent defects insurance (IDI), and recorded GWP of SR 223 million which indicates positive prospects for growth given that Saudi Re holds the privilege to exclusively reinsure the mandatory IDI program.



The Kingdom’s sole reinsurer received the Central Bank’s approval to increase capital to SR 1.334 billion through right issue offering for the purpose of strengthening the company’s capital base and supporting future expansion initiatives domestically and internationally as part of its Strategy Toward 2026.



Furthermore, Saudi Re maintained a strong financial position with a A3 financial strength rating by Moody’s. Total equity increased by end of first half to SR 965 million compared with SR 957 in the previous year, while technical reserves were further strengthened to reach SR 1.6 billion and total assets exceeded SR 3.7 billion by end if the first half.



Saudi Re operates in more than 40 countries across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Lloyd’s market in the UK, and specializes in life and non-life treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).