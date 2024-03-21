The net loss of Saudi Printing and Packaging Company soared 1,334.92% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 132.30 million in 2023 from SAR 9.22 million.

Revenues dropped 22.09% YoY to SAR 779.16 million last year from SAR 1 billion, according to the annual financial results.

The loss per share registered SAR 2.21 in 2023, up from SAR 0.15 in 2022.

Saudi Printing and Packaging posted net losses after Zakat and tax of SAR 57.35 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, an 819.07% YoY surge from SAR 6.24 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).