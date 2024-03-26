Riyadh – The board of Saudi Networkers Services Company (SNS) proposed cash dividends amounting to SAR 14.10 million, representing 23.50% of the capital, for the second half (H2) 2023.

The Saudi firm will pay a dividend of SAR 2.35 per share for 6 million eligible shares, according to a bourse statement.

Eligibility and distribution dates for H2-23 cash dividends will be announced at a later time.

Last October, Saudi Networkers Services disbursed SAR 12 million as cash dividends for H1-23.

Annual Financials

In 2023, the company’s net profits increased by 21.50% to SAR 36.55 million from SAR 30.08 million a year earlier.

Revenues hiked by 15.88% to SAR 554.65 million last year from SAR 478.62 million as of 31 December 2022, while the earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 6.10 from SAR 5.

