The net profit of Saudi National Bank (SNB), the biggest lender in the kingdom, rose 9.3% year-on-year (YoY) to 5.01 billion riyals ($1.34 billion) in the second quarter of 2023 on higher operating income.

The bank reported a 9% YoY growth to SAR 5 billion in net income attributable to equity holders as total operating income rose by 2% on year and total operating expenses fell by 14% YoY

The bank’s net profit increased by 10.4% to SAR 10.04 billion in the first half of 2023, compared to SAR 9.09 billion in the same period last year, driven by higher operating income and lower operating expenses.

In May, the bank’s shareholders approved the board’s proposal for a 6% cash dividend for H2 2022.

