Riyadh - The board of Najran Cement Company has recommended a cash dividend of SAR 0.25 per share for the second half (H2) of 2021.

The company will pay a total of SAR 42.50 million, representing 2.50% of the capital, for 170 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The Saudi listed firm will announce the eligibility and distribution dates at a later time.

In 2021, Najran Cement achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 165.54 million, down by 17.61% from SAR 200.94 million a year earlier.

It is worth noting that last September, the company’s board decided to distribute a cash dividend of SAR 0.75 per share for H1-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).