Riyadh – Nahdi Medical Company logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 759.80 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, up 13.52% from SAR 669.30 million in 9M-21.

Revenues surged by 6.32% to SAR 6.47 billion during January-September 2022, compared to SAR 6.09 billion in the year-ago period, according to interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 5.84 in 9M-22, versus SAR 5.15 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, Nahdi Medical posted an annual rise of 2.54% in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 253.80 million, compared to SAR 247.50 million.

The revenues totalled SAR 2.15 billion in Q3-22, a 5.75% year-on-year (YoY) growth from 2.04 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 net profits after Zakat and tax decreased by 5.47% from SAR 268.50 million in Q2-22, while the revenues declined by 3.59% from SAR 2.23 billion.

In 6M-22, the Tadawul-listed firm registered SAR 506 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, higher by 19.96% than SAR 421.80 million during the same period in 2021.

