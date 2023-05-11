Riyadh – Nahdi Medical Company registered 2.86% higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 244.30 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, compared to SAR 237.50 million in Q1-22.

Revenues amounted to SAR 2.10 billion as of 31 March 2023, a 1.23% year-on-year (YoY) rise from SAR 2.07 billion, according to interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 1.88 during Q1-23 from SAR 1.83 in the year-ago period.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-23 net profits after Zakat and tax hiked by 90.86% from SAR 128 million in Q4-22, while the revenues declined by 1.55% from SAR 2.13 billion.

Last year, Nahdi Medical logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 887.80 million, up 9.27% from SAR 812.50 million in the January-December 2021 period.

