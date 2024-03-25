Riyadh – Mouwasat Medical Services Company recorded a 9.74% increase in net profit to SAR 657.69 million during 2023 when compared with SAR 599.30 million in 2022.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 3.29 at the end of December 2023, higher than SAR 3 in the year-ago period, according to the financial results.

The company attributed the annual growth in 2023 net profits to a 15.91% year-on-year (YoY) surge in revenue to SAR 2.70 billion from SAR 2.33 billion.

It is worth mentioning that the board members proposed cash dividends totalling SAR 350 million, equivalent to SAR 1.75 per share, for 2023.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Mouwasat posted net profits worth SAR 473.50 million and revenues standing at SAR 1.93 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

